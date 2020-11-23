Texas Hospital Keeps Win In Patient Nerve Damage Suit

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 11:14 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court has affirmed the dismissal of a suit seeking to hold a Baylor Scott & White hospital liable for a patient's nerve damage suffered due to alleged malpractice, rejecting the patient's argument that the treatment shouldn't be considered emergency medical care subject to a higher evidentiary standard. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel for the Seventh District on Friday affirmed a Llano County court's decision to grant summary judgment to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Llano in a suit accusing an emergency department nurse of negligently administering an anti-nausea medication to patient Tracey Jones which caused nerve damage...

