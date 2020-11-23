Md. Court Reinstates $2.6M Award In Cancer Death Suit

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 8:21 PM EST) -- A Maryland appeals court on Monday reinstated a $2.6 million jury verdict in a suit accusing a radiologist of failing to timely diagnose a woman's breast cancer that caused her death, saying the trial judge's decision to toss the verdict was erroneous. In a published opinion, a three-judge Court of Special Appeals panel reversed a Baltimore County judge's decision to grant a post-trial judgment notwithstanding the verdict in a suit accusing Dr. Sanford Minkin and his practice group, Advanced Radiology PA, of failing to timely diagnose Lana Burton's breast cancer, which allowed it to spread and caused her 2016 death....

