Texas Panel Affirms Tax, Fraud Penalty On $4.8M Plane Buy

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 7:50 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court upheld a tax assessment and fraud penalty on a company's purchase of a $4.8 million airplane, finding the corporation presented false information while seeking to qualify for a tax exemption. HB Aviation LLC's purchase of a Cessna Citation Excel airplane in 2009 didn't qualify for an occasional sale tax exemption, and the corporation presented documents that didn't properly identify the aircraft's seller, a three-judge panel for the Third Court of Appeals ruled Friday. The panel upheld a lower court's denial of a $396,000 refund for use taxes the company paid under protest, and affirmed a fraud penalty...

