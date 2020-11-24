GOP Reps. Seek GAO Audit Of Ag Dept. Rural Broadband Pilot

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 5:21 PM EST) -- Nearly a dozen House Republicans have asked the Government Accountability Office to probe the operations of a pilot program run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to fund rural broadband projects, saying they worry millions of dollars are going to waste. In a detailed letter Monday to the congressional watchdog, Reps. Greg Walden of Oregon, the ranking Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and Bob Latta of Ohio, the GOP leader on the committee's communications and technology panel, voiced concern that the Rural eConnectivity Pilot Program, or ReConnect, could be using federal funds ineffectively. The main worry, according to...

