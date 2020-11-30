Ex-Stobart Group Chief Sues To Claw Back Settlement

Law360, London (November 30, 2020, 6:20 PM GMT) -- Stobart Group's founder and former CEO has sued the infrastructure company to recoup £740,000 ($989,000) in settlement fees after a court ruled he violated his responsibilities during a campaign to push out the chairman, claiming documents that undermined those findings were omitted from the trial. William Andrew Tinkler said the money he paid U.K. infrastructure company Stobart Group Ltd., which operates airports and supplies biofuels, after he was found to have breached his fiduciary duties while speaking to investors and criticizing management should be returned because the company concealed material documents during the litigation. The documents in question came to light during an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS