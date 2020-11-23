9th Circ. Applies FLSA Standard To Contractor's FMLA Case

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 11:12 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled Monday that the Family and Medical Leave Act's statute of limitations barred a former contractor from suing a government agency because it did not "willfully" avoid giving her information about her federal leave rights, joining several circuit courts in applying the Fair Labor Standards Act's willfulness standard to the FMLA. In a published opinion, the panel unanimously upheld a district court ruling that found the Bonneville Power Administration, a unit of the U.S. Department of Energy, did not willfully interfere with Andrea Olson's rights when it failed to inform her of leave she could use under the...

