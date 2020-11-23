Split 5th Circ. Says Texas Can Cut Planned Parenthood Funds

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 11:27 PM EST) -- An split en banc Fifth Circuit on Monday overruled a circuit panel and vacated a preliminary injunction blocking Texas from kicking Planned Parenthood out of the Medicaid program, holding that individual patients do not have a right to challenge the state's determination that their providers were not "qualified." The 11-judge majority in the 105-page opinion also overruled a 2017 en banc circuit opinion that blocked Louisiana from banning funding for Planned Parenthood. The majority opinion authored by Judge Priscilla R. Owen said the "dispositive" question before the circuit is if Medicaid patients have a right to challenge a state's determination that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS