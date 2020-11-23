FCC Again Rejects Bidding Credits For Telecoms Tied To Dish

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 10:14 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Monday again turned down requests from two telecoms for bidding credits available to "very small" businesses under a spectrum auction because the agency determined the companies are effectively controlled by Dish Corp., their main investor. More than two years after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal by the pair of service providers, Northstar Wireless LLC and SNR Wireless LicenseCo LLC, to an appellate ruling in favor of the agency, the FCC voted to deny them credits that would have saved the companies more than $3.3 billion following the auction. Northstar and SNR applied...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS