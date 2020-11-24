CFTC Seeks Default Judgment Of $3.9M Forex Scam

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 10:20 PM EST) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday asked a federal judge in Atlanta to give it an automatic win in litigation against a bogus forex trader who conned more than 10,000 investors out of a total $3.9 million selling a phony foreign exchange trading software product. In a Monday motion and accompanying brief, the CFTC asked U.S. District Judge J. P. Boulee to order a final default judgment against the three defendants, individual David Wayne Mayer and a pair of companies, Silver Star FX LLC, which did business as Silver Star Live, and Silver Star Live Software LLC. In its...

