High Court Won't Hear Walmart's Texas Liquor Law Challenge

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 11:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear Walmart's case against Texas' distilled spirits regulator over a state law that the retail behemoth maintains is unconstitutional because it effectively blocks out-of-state retailers from competing with the state's own liquor stores. "We are disappointed in the Supreme Court's decision," Walmart said in a Monday statement to Law360. "It is important to note this appeal involved only Walmart's claims under the United States Constitution. Walmart's rights to equal treatment under the Texas constitution were not included." Walmart said it will continue evaluating its legal options "for challenging the unfair, unconstitutional and protectionist Texas...

