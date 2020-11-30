Considerations For Marketing Cannabis Amid Varied Laws

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 6:07 PM EST) -- As the dust clears from the 2020 general election, four more states have legalized recreational marijuana, bringing the total up to 15 states and the District of Columbia. Marijuana for medical use is now legal in 36 states.[1] Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has yet to issue clear guidance to companies selling products using cannabidiol derived from hemp. As marijuana expands to additional marketplaces and the cannabis industry continues to grow in both sales and sophistication, the individual states have emerged as leaders in defining how cannabis may be sold and marketed, creating a patchwork of differing cannabis laws...

