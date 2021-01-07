Biden Picks Boston Mayor Walsh To Lead DOL

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 3:20 PM EST) -- President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday announced Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as his pick for labor secretary, tapping an organized labor veteran to lead the agency charged with ensuring workers' safety and enforcing federal wage standards. Endorsements poured in for the former building trades union leader ahead of the formal announcement Thursday afternoon. Richard Trumka, the president of the AFL-CIO, said Walsh's union ties will make him an "exceptional labor secretary." Walsh was head of the Boston Building and Construction Trades Council before entering public office. "It will take an unprecedented effort from the president-elect and the Labor Department to recover from the...

