Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-UAW VP Slams GM's 'Scorched Earth' Bribery Scheme Suit

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 5:28 PM EST) -- Former United Auto Workers Vice President Joseph Ashton has fired back at General Motors' "half-baked" and "convoluted" allegations that Ashton accepted illicit bribes and fed GM's confidential information to rival automaker Fiat Chrysler to undercut GM during collective bargaining negotiations.

Ashton asked a New Jersey federal judge Monday to dismiss General Motors' lawsuit alleging Ashton breached his fiduciary duty to GM when he served as a board member from 2014 to 2017. Ashton, who was recently sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for accepting kickbacks in connection with a UAW-FCA bribery scheme, slammed GM's "scorched-earth litigation campaign to deflect blame for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!