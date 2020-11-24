KPMG Partner Accuses FRC Of Running 'Witch Hunt' At Trial

Law360, London (November 24, 2020, 4:22 PM GMT) -- A KPMG partner accused of misconduct while arranging the sale of a British bed manufacturer to U.S. buyout firm HIG Capital in 2011 told a tribunal on Tuesday that he is the victim of a "witch hunt" by the audit watchdog. A restructuring adviser with KPMG has accused the audit regulator of making fresh allegations of dishonesty against him during cross-examination. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) KPMG restructuring adviser David Costley-Wood accused the Financial Reporting Council of trying to discredit a meeting from August 2010 — with Silentnight, HIG Capital and prospective administrators, in which he tried to prevent the bedding company from entering...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS