Groups Sue Trump To Block New Drug Import Rule

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 9:56 PM EST) -- An organization representing top pharmaceutical research firms and two health care advocacy groups have sued the Trump administration in D.C. federal court to block a new federal policy allowing states, tribes, pharmacists and wholesalers to import certain prescription drugs from Canada without approval from drug manufacturers. The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, Partnership for Safe Medicines and Council for Affordable Health Coverage alleged in a suit Monday that the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration and Department of Health and Human Services exceeded their legal authority in promulgating the final rule this fall to allow imported drugs without manufacturers' authorization or oversight...

