Thai Bank Can't Trim Ex-Wind Exec's $700M Fraud Claim

Law360, London (November 24, 2020, 4:37 PM GMT) -- A judge refused on Tuesday to pare down accusations that a Thai lender conspired to seize control of a $700 million major wind energy company from its owner, saying the bank will have to argue at trial that it has no presence in England. Judge Christopher Butcher rejected an application to the High Court by the Siam Commercial Bank Public Co. to toss allegations that it induced a Thai businessman into selling shares in the wind company for a pittance. The company's former boss, Nopporn Suppipat, has accused more than a dozen Thai businessmen, bankers and the current bosses of the...

