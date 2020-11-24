Facebook, Princeton Hit With Refreshed AI Data IP Claims

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 7:00 PM EST) -- A 3D-imaging firm took another crack at copyright claims accusing Facebook and Princeton University of illegally downloading its data to use in artificial intelligence projects in a new suit filed Monday in California federal court. After twice dismissing copyright infringement claims brought by UAB Planner 5D, U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick told the Lithuania-based company to file its amended claims in a new lawsuit that would then be consolidated with the original suit, which also includes trade secret claims. In knocking off the copyright claims the second time, Judge Orrick said the company's applications with the U.S. Copyright Office regarding...

