Trump's Exit Draws Fresh Battle Lines Over Tariff Power

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 2:24 PM EST) -- Lawmakers tried but failed to mount a meaningful challenge to President Donald Trump's aggressive use of tariffs over the last four years, but his ouster will not necessarily make Congress' goal to claw back more tariff power any easier. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley's push to rein in the president's national security tariff power fizzled in the face of a crowded legislative agenda and failure to reach bipartisan consensus on the shape of the bill, and neither of those obstacles has gone away with the election of Joe Biden to the presidency. Grassley and others on Capitol Hill remain interested...

