Caterpillar Unit Dodges $4M In Damages Over Turbine

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 5:03 PM EST) -- A Caterpillar Inc. unit dodged an insurer's claim of at least $4 million for the malfunction of a wind turbine the company manufactured decades ago when a California federal judge upheld an arbitrator's determination that the insurer didn't have the right to seek that relief. The judge on Monday confirmed the arbitrator's decision in a dispute stemming from a fuel control system failure that occurred in 2012 at a Michigan wind farm owned and operated by EIF Renewable Energy Holdings Inc. The arbitrator said the machinery protection plan EIF signed up for with Caterpillar unit Solar Turbines Inc. didn't allow third...

