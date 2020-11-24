Ky. Court Orders Pipeline Inspector To Arbitrate OT Claims

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 5:23 PM EST) -- Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline can force an employee of an outside contractor to arbitrate claims that the pipeline company cheated him and others out of overtime pay because his arbitration agreement with his direct employer also covers its clients, a Kentucky federal court has ruled. U.S. District Judge Joseph H. McKinley on Monday dismissed Jason Altenhofen's proposed collective action against Southern Star after agreeing to the company's motion to compel arbitration over alleged violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act's overtime provisions. Judge McKinley said that even though Altenhofen didn't sign an arbitration agreement with Southern Star, his agreement with...

