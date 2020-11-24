Cook County Escapes FCA Suit Over Grant Funds, For Now

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 8:22 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday dismissed Cook County from a False Claims Act suit brought by the government on behalf of a former public health employee alleging the county defrauded the U.S. of millions in federal grant funds, saying she hasn't offered necessary details about the scheme. Noreen Lanahan, who worked as a director of financial control for the county's Department of Public Health — a position in which she says she supervised Cook County's grant fund accounting — resorts to "sweeping statements" in alleging a broad scheme by the county to defraud the government, but tellingly hasn't referred the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS