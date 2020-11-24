Colo. Enacts Stricter Rules For Oil And Gas Drillers

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 5:58 PM EST) -- Colorado oil and gas regulators on Monday adopted an overhaul of drilling rules to require greater consideration of public health and environmental impacts, including drilling further away from homes and schools and limiting venting and flaring from gas wells. The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission unanimously approved a suite of rules to further implement 2019's Senate Bill 181. The state law changed Colorado's Oil and Gas Conservation Act to make it clear that public health and the environment are the priority in regulating development, replacing language that suggested regulators must balance the need for new development with public health concerns....

