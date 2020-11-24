Water Permits Voided For $2B Wash. Methanol Refinery

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 7:23 PM EST) -- A Washington federal court has struck down water quality permits granted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to an export terminal for a 90-acre, $2 billion methanol manufacturing project in the state, ruling the approvals were issued without properly considering the full indirect emissions of the project. U.S. District Judge Robert J. Bryan said in an opinion Monday that the Corps' determination that it didn't need to conduct a more thorough environmental review prior to issuing permits for the Kalama Methanol Refinery under the Clean Water Act and Rivers and Harbors Act was arbitrary and capricious. The ruling granted partial...

