Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Water Permits Voided For $2B Wash. Methanol Refinery

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 7:23 PM EST) -- A Washington federal court has struck down water quality permits granted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to an export terminal for a 90-acre, $2 billion methanol manufacturing project in the state, ruling the approvals were issued without properly considering the full indirect emissions of the project.

U.S. District Judge Robert J. Bryan said in an opinion Monday that the Corps' determination that it didn't need to conduct a more thorough environmental review prior to issuing permits for the Kalama Methanol Refinery under the Clean Water Act and Rivers and Harbors Act was arbitrary and capricious. The ruling granted partial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!