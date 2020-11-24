Texas Mall Accuses Simon Of Monopolizing Retailers

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 6:02 PM EST) -- A south Texas shopping center owner has requested a state court's help in preventing landlord Simon Property Group, which recently acquired J.C. Penney's operating assets, from using allegedly anti-competitive behavior to restrict retail locations and close the mall's J.C. Penney store. First Hartford Realty Corp., which owns The Shoppes at Rio Grande Valley LP in Edinburg, Texas, filed an amended complaint Monday in Hidalgo County District Court that launched violation of the Texas Free Enterprise and Antitrust Act of 1983 claims against Simon Property based on the landlord's $1.75 billion Chapter 11 purchase of J.C. Penney, which was approved by a...

