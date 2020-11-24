Ex-Fox Rothschild Atty Blasts Redo Bid In Bias, Assault Suit

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 9:52 PM EST) -- A former Fox Rothschild LLP attorney has joined the firm in denouncing what he called a former legal assistant's "outlandish" bid to revive parts of her sexual assault and discrimination suit against him and the firm, arguing that the assistant rehashed arguments that the New Jersey federal court already rejected in October. In a memorandum filed Monday, Ian Siminoff asked the court to deny Stephanie Jones' request to unwind U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton's Oct. 21 order that dismissed the bulk of her allegations. The judge found that Jones' claims under New Jersey law were filed too late, including a bias...

