Judge Won't Bar Killed Witness' Info From Ex-NFLers' Trial

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 5:07 PM EST) -- A Kentucky federal judge on Tuesday refused to block the use of testimony linked to the cellphone of a slain cooperating witness in an upcoming health care fraud trial against former NFL players. U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell denied former Kansas City Chiefs player Tamarick Vanover's motion to block the testimony of a man named Juran Bolden, including information that federal prosecutors might have found out about Bolden from the cellphone of a cooperating witness, Donald "Reche" Caldwell, who was killed in June. Vanover and two other former NFL players are headed to trial over charges that they were involved in...

