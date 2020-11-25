Wisconsin Atty Who Mishandled Clients' Cash Is Reinstated

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 6:27 PM EST) -- Wisconsin's highest state court has reinstated the legal license of an attorney who was suspended in 2018 after he was found to have made unauthorized transfers between client and business accounts. Michael Bauer will need to provide quarterly trust and business accounting records to Wisconsin's Office of Lawyer Regulation for two years as a condition for his practicing law again in the state in the areas of consumer and immigration matters, according to Tuesday's opinion by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. A referee tasked by the court with examining Bauer's case issued a report last December that concluded Bauer had met the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS