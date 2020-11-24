FCC Finds Verizon Paid 'Unjust' Pole Attachment Charges

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 6:30 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission has found that an electric utility company that operates in Maryland made Verizon pay unreasonable charges for attachments on their utility poles and handed down a maximum rate the utility company could charge the telecom giant. In a Monday opinion, the FCC concluded that the charges Potomac Edison Co. lodged against Verizon Maryland LLC were "unjust and unreasonable" under commission orders that established a maximum rate local exchange carriers could charge for pole attachments. More specifically, the commission said the rates Potomac Edison charges were in violation of a 2018 order that made a preexisting competitive local exchange carrier...

