Kuwaiti Auto Dealer's Fight With Ford Will Go To 6th Circ.

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 10:12 PM EST) -- Both sides to a dispute over a terminated deal to distribute Ford vehicles in Kuwait have appealed to the Sixth Circuit a Michigan judge's decision to toss fraud and breach of contract claims asserted by a Kuwaiti auto dealer against the automaker while the claims are sent to arbitration. The order in question was issued last month by U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Leitman, who relied on the fact that the Sixth Circuit has "strongly suggested" in published decisions that a district court may dismiss litigation if it concludes that all the claims are subject to arbitration. He noted that the issue...

