Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Drivers Say GM Engines Were 'Engineered To Fail'

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 4:01 PM EST) -- A group of drivers led by a siding business is hitting General Motors LLC with a proposed class action alleging that it knowingly sold vehicles with engines "engineered to fail" through a defective oil system.

Airko Inc. and Lisa Mae Jennings, who each said they bought 2013 Chevrolet Silverados, detailed the alleged defects in a 76-page complaint filed Tuesday, saying the Generation IV Vortec 5300 Engine's internal workings cause it to consume excessive oil, leading to damage to several engine components.

According to the complaint, the previous iteration of the company knew about the alleged defect before its 2009 Chapter 11...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!