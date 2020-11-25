Drivers Say GM Engines Were 'Engineered To Fail'

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 4:01 PM EST) -- A group of drivers led by a siding business is hitting General Motors LLC with a proposed class action alleging that it knowingly sold vehicles with engines "engineered to fail" through a defective oil system. Airko Inc. and Lisa Mae Jennings, who each said they bought 2013 Chevrolet Silverados, detailed the alleged defects in a 76-page complaint filed Tuesday, saying the Generation IV Vortec 5300 Engine's internal workings cause it to consume excessive oil, leading to damage to several engine components. According to the complaint, the previous iteration of the company knew about the alleged defect before its 2009 Chapter 11...

