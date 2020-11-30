Justices To Gauge Tribes' Power To Protect Their Own

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 12:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will consider fine points of police procedure in a case concerning the suppression of evidence obtained by a Crow tribal cop, but the decision will give a window on the current justices' views on tribal authority and could have a powerful impact on tribes' ability to fight crimes committed by non-Natives against their members. The high court agreed Nov. 20 to hear the federal government's bid to overturn a Ninth Circuit decision that a Crow Tribe of Montana highway safety officer didn't have the authority to temporarily detain and search Joshua James Cooley, a non-Indian, who was...

