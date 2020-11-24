Samsung Says Expert Ruined Batteries In Vape Explosion Suit

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 8:08 PM EST) -- A Samsung unit asked a Tennessee federal judge Tuesday to sanction a man who sued the company over an exploding battery, claiming his expert sawed open batteries that were going to be used in discovery before they could be safely tested. Battery manufacturer Samsung SDI Co. asked for James G. Howard to be hit with spoliation sanctions after his expert allegedly tore open the two batteries involved in his liability suit over an e-cigarette explosion, making them unusable for Samsung's own discovery. Samsung said expert Eric Dix did his own investigation on the batteries without notifying the manufacturer, destroying the batteries...

