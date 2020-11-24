MC5 Guitarist Shreds Old Spice Over Alleged Likeness Ripoff

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 7:34 PM EST) -- The lead guitarist of iconic Detroit rock band MC5 jammed The Procter & Gamble Co. with a California federal court suit Tuesday alleging Old Spice used an image of his signature stars and stripes Fender on its "Guitar Solo" body wash without his permission. Wayne Kramer says that he would never allow a company such as Old Spice to use his likeness, through the depiction of his guitar, on their body wash because the company's values do not line up with his own. "Mr. Kramer is appalled, disgusted, and embarrassed to see his image and/or likeness falsely endorsing defendant's products because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS