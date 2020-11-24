AT&T Hit With Lawsuit Over Long-Dead 'Cingular' Trademark

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 9:53 PM EST) -- After a loss at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board earlier this year, a company that wants to revive the brand name "Cingular" is suing AT&T Inc. for "deliberately obstructing" its right to reuse the old name. Ten months after the trademark tribunal ruled that AT&T could defend its long-dormant brand name, Dormitus Brands LLC filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois federal court aimed at stopping what it called the telecom giant's "unlawful attempts to monopolize" the name. "AT&T intentionally and explicitly relinquished any rights it once had with respect to those marks, and yet AT&T is now deliberately obstructing Dormitus'...

