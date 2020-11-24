Kansas Atty Suspended After Copping To Role In Cyberattacks

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 8:24 PM EST) -- Oklahoma's highest state court on Tuesday suspended for over two years a Kansas personal injury lawyer who pled guilty last year to knowing about cyberattacks waged on his behalf against Leagle.com and others. Because he is being suspended for more than two years, reinstatement will not be automatic for Bradley A. Pistotnik, who would ultimately need to submit stronger proof that he is qualified to be a lawyer than if he were seeking admission for the first time, according to Tuesday's split ruling by the Oklahoma Supreme Court. Six justices moved to suspend Pistotnik for two years and one day, while...

