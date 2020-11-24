Union Pacific Must Face Suit Over Train Crossing Collision

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 10:48 PM EST) -- A Missouri appellate court on Tuesday revived a suit seeking to hold Union Pacific Railroad Co. liable for a train-car collision that caused a woman's permanent injuries, saying a factual dispute exists as to whether the train sounded its horn at a proper decibel level before approaching the crossing. In a unanimous ruling, a three-judge Court of Appeals panel partially reversed a summary judgment ruling in favor of Union Pacific in a suit accusing the railroad and two employees, engineer Richard Alsbury and conductor William Woodward, of causing serious and permanent injuries suffered by motorist Krista Barnhart after a train collided...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS