10th Circ. Bars Green Card For Veteran's Adopted Daughter

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 9:44 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit on Tuesday barred a Kansas veteran from sponsoring his adopted daughter for a green card, finding that a legal provision allowing "legitimated" children to get visas through their parents is limited to biological children. In a fractured ruling following a court battle that pulled in adoption rights advocates, the appeals panel ruled that retired Army intelligence officer Lt. Col. Patrick Schreiber's adopted daughter, Hyebin, is not his "child" for purposes of sponsoring her for a green card, finding that only biological children can be legitimated and eligible for a visa. The published ruling bars the Schreiber family from...

