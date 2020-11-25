Calif. Judge DQ'd From Atty Fees Fight In Water Plan Dispute

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 8:36 PM EST) -- A California appeals court Tuesday ruled that a lower court judge should be disqualified from hearing a dispute over attorney fees after the Imperial Irrigation District fended off a challenge to its water distribution plan, ruling the district had the right to request a new judge after its initial loss in the case was overturned on appeal. The order derives from a years-long court battle between California's Imperial Irrigation District and farmer Michael Abatti over a contentious water distribution plan and by extension the water rights in the Imperial Valley. After Abatti won an initial judgment overturning the plan in superior...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS