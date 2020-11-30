Aviation Watch: Why Boeing-Airbus Trade War May End Soon

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 5:04 PM EST) -- In a Law360 guest article last year, I examined the long-running battle between The Boeing Co. and Airbus Group SE over public subsidies, which resulted in a World Trade Organization award in favor of Boeing and the U.S. The wheels of international justice having ground on for another year, it's time to revisit this trade war between two of the world's largest manufacturers — and between the U.S. and the European Union — that has left all parties bloodied, yet seems to have taken on a life of its own. Where We Are, and How We Got Here First, a brief...

