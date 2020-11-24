Mass. AG Says Gym Chain Ignored Cancellations Amid Virus

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 5:44 PM EST) -- The bankrupt parent company of Boston Sports Clubs has illegally charged fees for unwanted memberships and failed to honor cancellation requests during the coronavirus pandemic, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey alleged in a suit Tuesday. Town Sports International, which operates 31 Boston Sports Clubs locations across Massachusetts, violated the state's consumer protection laws by misleading its members and continuing to charge fees to those who asked to cancel their memberships, Healey's office said. "From the start of this pandemic, Boston Sports Clubs has shown a total disregard for its members, for good business practices, and for the law," Healey said in a...

