Suit Says 'Infant' Fever Drugs Are Same As 'Children' Drugs

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 3:44 PM EST) -- Parents who bought infant fever medication made by Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. are suing the company in California federal court, alleging in a proposed class action that the drugs are the same dosage and formula as the medication labeled for children, but at nearly double the price. In a complaint filed Tuesday, Robert Burchfield and Jeannine Beaty say they bought the Little Remedies Infant Fever + Pain Reliever made by Prestige believing it had been specifically formulated to be safe for infants, only later to learn it was identical to the Little Remedies drugs supposedly made for children. According to the...

