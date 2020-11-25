Cannabis Developer To Pay SEC $192K Penalty In Fraud Suit

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 2:56 PM EST) -- A California federal judge ordered a businessman to pay over $192,000 to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that he was involved in a scheme that bilked more than 400 investors out of $25.5 million to ostensibly finance two marijuana-related businesses. Michael Gregory was involved in an alleged scheme with five other men to use funds collected from investors in California and Arizona between September 2017 and February 2019 to invest in a new licensed marijuana farm in Salinas, California, and a startup CBD extraction facility, also in Salinas, the SEC said. But the men and a dozen companies involved...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS