Smithfield Unit Accused Of Polluting Los Angeles River

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 2:00 PM EST) -- A California man claims stormwater runoff from Smithfield Foods' hog and meat processing plants in Los Angeles County is degrading a river's aquatic life and scenic views from a downstream park, in violation of environmental laws. Jorge Lopez sued Smithfield subsidiary Clougherty Packing LLC in California federal court, alleging that its Vernon, California, facility has continuously violated its Clean Water Act and California industrial stormwater permits since at least 2014 by allowing heavy metals and chemicals to enter the Los Angeles River and float downstream. Lopez said in the suit, filed Tuesday, that the runoff from diesel vehicles, company products and...

