Linklaters Steers £219M PE Bid For UK Motor Insurer

Law360, London (November 25, 2020, 12:15 PM GMT) -- Motor insurer AA PLC said on Wednesday that it has accepted a £219 million ($290 million) takeover bid by two private equity companies in a deal that will result in more money being invested in the struggling company. The Automobile Association, as it has been known for much of its 115-year-old history, will be taken over by a consortium of London-based TowerBrook Capital Partners and Warburg Pincus International LLC, which has its headquarters in New York. AA said in a stock market update that the new owners will inject £378 million into the business to address "underinvestment and high levels of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS