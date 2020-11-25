UK Antitrust Dept. Claims Authority To Ban $360M Sabre Deal

Law360, London (November 25, 2020, 9:44 PM GMT) -- The U.K.'s competition watchdog told an appeal tribunal Wednesday that it had lawful discretion to determine the relevant travel services at issue when it blocked travel tech giant Sabre Corp.'s proposed $360 million takeover of rival Farelogix. During the second day of proceedings, a lawyer for the Competition and Markets Authority said while Sabre has drawn much attention to the fact that both companies are based in the United States, they also compete in global markets including the U.K., so the agency was right to investigate the impact of the merger. Under British law, if the merging companies will hold a...

