Ex-Soccer Exec May Face Jail And Sanctions Over Tweets

Law360, London (November 25, 2020, 3:40 PM GMT) -- A former executive at Fulham Football Club faces sanctions and possible jail time after a judge ruled on Wednesday that he had breached an injunction against disparaging the Premiership soccer team, which he had accused of corruption on Twitter. Judge Christopher Butcher ruled at the High Court that former assistant director Craig Kline had breached a court-ordered injunction over several tweets posted between August 2019 and April 2020. The tweets did not mention people by name, but the judge said he was satisfied that a "reasonable person" would have understood who Kline was referring to. "Mr. Kline is an intelligent and articulate man,...

