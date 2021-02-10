BREAKING: Biden Taps Calif. Labor Head For No. 2 DOL Spot

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 10:15 AM EST) -- President Joe Biden has tapped Julie Su, secretary of the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency, to serve as his deputy secretary of labor, the White House said on Wednesday. Su, who has headed the LWDA since 2019, would serve as the second-highest-ranking official in the U.S. Department of Labor under Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, whom Biden has nominated to head the agency, if both are confirmed by the Senate. The White House announced Su's pick alongside that of David Turk to be deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy. "Turk and Su will help advance President Biden's Build Back Better...

