Odebrecht Construction Co. Files For Ch. 15 Bankruptcy In NY

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 2:27 PM EST) -- Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht Engineering and Construction has asked a New York bankruptcy judge to extend U.S. bankruptcy protections to its construction division in a Chapter 15 petition and enforce the terms of its $4.1 billion restructuring plan. The petition filed Tuesday asked for Chapter 15 recognition of the Brazilian restructuring proceedings of the arm of engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA and enforcement of the refinancing plan approved by the Brazilian courts last month. In his declaration, Odebrecht representative Adriana Meirelles said OEC — one of the largest construction companies in the world, specializing in heavy civil and industrial construction, including Brazil's...

