EU Floats IP Plan, Eyes Standard-Essential Patents

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 8:11 PM EST) -- The European Union is going to take new steps to overhaul intellectual property law in an effort to "reduce frictions" and litigation over standard-essential patents in the tech sector, the bloc's top antitrust and digital technology official announced. Margrethe Vestager, the EU commissioner for competition, on Wednesday unveiled the new "intellectual property action plan" in a press conference in Brussels. The plan involves the European Commission finding ways to wade directly into patent litigation in the continent, in particular legal fights over standard-essential patents. Vestager emphasized the need for those patents to be governed by "stable, efficient and fair rules."...

