Zydus Insists Mitsubishi Doesn't Deserve Diabetes Patents

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 9:20 PM EST) -- Zydus Pharmaceuticals punctuated the six-day trial in its bid to bring generic diabetes drugs to market by filing a 100-page, post-trial brief doubling down on its claim that Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. is engaging in "gamesmanship" to extend the life of one of three patents Zydus is accused of infringing. Mitsubishi lodged a suit in July 2017 seeking to shoot down Zydus' abbreviated new drug application filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for generic versions of the diabetes drugs Invokana and Invokamet. It alleged that the generics maker's bid infringes U.S. Patent No. 7,943,788 issued in May 2011. On Tuesday, New Jersey-based Zydus Pharmaceuticals...

